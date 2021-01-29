On Monday January 18th 2021 Linda Lucille Ratliff passed away the age of 72. Linda Ratliff was a wonderful and kind person. Linda was devoted to being a Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She enjoyed knitting, plastic canvas, baking, cooking and playing bingo at the Lemoore Senior Center. Linda never knew a stranger and loved taking care of her family and friends. She had a captivating smile and always made everyone feel welcome.
She will be deeply missed and will forever be in our hearts.
Linda is survived by her Husband Jeff Ratliff, Son Matthew Parsons, Daughter Tiffany (Jen) Ratliff. Although God gave her three biological children, she helped mother four beautiful daughters, Tammy Hernandez, Danielle (Brian) Tingstrom, Jill Parsons and Mellissa Galvan. Grandchildren Cassandra (Cameron) Hoover, Brittany Murphy, Shane Hernandez, Alexis Murphy, Katie Perry, Austin Colvin, Courtney Murphy, Brandon Hillier, Hayley Parsons, Ryan Galvan, Tristan Tingstrom and Shawn Parsons. Brother Larry (Liz) Machado, Brother Danny Machado and Sister Allyson (Norman) Donaldson. A large extended family and many friends.
Linda was proceeded death by her parents George and Margaret Machado, Son Patrick Parsons, Sister Janice James, Brother in-law Homer James, Brother Eddie Machado and sister in law Virginia Machado and nephew Josh Machado.
A memorial for Linda will be held February 27th 2021 at her home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.