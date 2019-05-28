Linda Jean Comp
February 18, 1948 - May 3, 2019
Linda Jean Comp passed away on May 3rd, 2019. She was born in Washington, D.C. on February 8th, 1948. She was 71 years old. She is survived by her son Damon (Kara) Comp and grandchildren, Kyla, Kelsea, Sawyer as well as her daughter, Megan Comp and grandson, Montgomery. She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Ronald Comp; mother, Betty Hall; father, Harold Hall and brother, John Hall. Linda held a bachelor's degree in teaching and retired from Hanford High School. A Celebration of Life to be held in September. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Young-Williams Animal Rescue Center where her beloved cat "Puff" was adopted. Young-williams.org. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, 865-738-0244 www.cremationbygrandview.com
