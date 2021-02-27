Linda Gray, 71 passed away peacefully January 1, 2021 in Hanford, Ca. Linda was born to William & Wanda Baker, Oct. 18, 1949 in Santa Rosa Ca.
Lindas family moved to Selma where she attended elementary and Selma High School. Linda worked at West Coast Packing, Del Monte and Contadina Packing House. Linda enjoyed playing Bingo and loved visiting with friends.
Linda is preceded in death by her father William Baker, her husband Charles Gray. Her sisters Donna Grijalva and Pam Yarborough.
Graveside service will be March 4th 11 a.m. Floral Memorial Park, Selma CA.
