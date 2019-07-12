{{featured_button_text}}

Linda Craddock

February 24,1947 – July 10, 2019

Linda Craddock, 72, of Lemoore passed away on Wednesday, July 10th. Visitation will be held Monday, July 22nd 5–7 pm with the Funeral Service on Tuesday, July 23rd at 9:30 am all at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N Douty St, Hanford. Burial will follow at Corcoran Cemetery; 4120 Waukena Ave, Corcoran.

