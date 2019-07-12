Linda Craddock
February 24,1947 – July 10, 2019
Linda Craddock, 72, of Lemoore passed away on Wednesday, July 10th. Visitation will be held Monday, July 22nd 5–7 pm with the Funeral Service on Tuesday, July 23rd at 9:30 am all at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N Douty St, Hanford. Burial will follow at Corcoran Cemetery; 4120 Waukena Ave, Corcoran.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.