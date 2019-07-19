Linda Craddock
February 24,1947 – July 10, 2019
Linda Marie Jones Craddock was born February 24, 1946 to her wonderful, loving parents, Harold Thomas Jones and DeAlva (Darden) Jones-Meyers, who preceded her in death. She met her Lord and Savior in Heaven on July 10, 2019. Her precious maternal grandparents, who were her world, Lawrence Robert “Hoss” Harrison and Maggie Viola (Paine) Harrison also preceded her in death. Linda was also preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Elah Thomas and Eva Carrie (Sawyer) Jones, and brother Raymond and sister-in-law Elsie, of Canada.
Linda met the love of her life, Craig Craddock, in 1956 in elementary school. They began dating 4 years before they were married, in 1965. They would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on October 2nd.
Craig and Linda were blessed with a daughter, Cindy Craddock-Biletnikoff and her partner, Jimmy Robinson, and later added another daughter, Jenna (Craddock) Garcia and her husband Benny, Jr. to their family. Linda was also fortunate to be Nanny to 4 beautiful grandchildren: Katelyn and Brenton Craig Biletnikoff, and Nicholas and Dallas Garcia. One of her very favorite things was spending quality time with her husband, children and grandchildren. Her brother Craig Jones and his wife Chris, of Burson, California, 5 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews also remain.
Linda was also a surrogate mom to many other children, including Allison Bussert and her husband, Stuart Bussert, and Karena Reddell and her partner, John Kolter, and “Grandma Linda” to their children, Cassie Bistran, Geoffrey Bistran, Leighton Bussert, Haley Cerrato, and great-grandmother to their children and many more.
Linda's childhood best friend, Louise (Cavin) Nichols and her husband, Donnie, feel her loss deeply. Linda always had a way with people, and was a friend to many, showing them kindness, generosity, and love. Linda also leaves behind her beloved toy Chihuahua, Chantelle. Her beloved Catalina, another toy Chihuahua, preceded her in death.
Linda was an entrepreneur. She owned and co-owned many businesses in the community, including: C.E.M. Serve, Mid Cal Farms, Agri Mend, C & E Leasing, Craddock Farms, various other Farming & Agri Chemical interests, Craddock Rentals and Real Estate, founder of Movieland Video and Gifts in Lemoore, NAS, & Hanford, and she was also the founder of the Big Thunder Railroad.
She was never afraid of hard work, a challenge, or a good deal.
In addition to her work, Linda took great pride in the clubs and philanthropy in which she participated. Some of the clubs she belonged to were: The Sacramento Valley Railroad Museum, Central Valley Corvette Club, Rolls Royce Club, Northern, Southern and National, Horseless Carriage Club of Tulare County, Fresno Chapter and National, Roaring 20s Auto Club, Steam Automobile Club, HH Franklin Club, Bittercreek Railroad, Member of Cottonaires, (Chapter of Childrens Home Society), and she was a Brownie & Girl Scout Leader. One of her favorite pastimes was owning and showing at least ten Saint Bernards. She had a special love for the breed.
In her free time, Linda could be found front row center, enjoying shows in Las Vegas, boating, jet skiing, and sharing the magic of Disneyland with the children in her life.
Words cannot express the loss of Linda to her family and friends. To say she will be missed is a severe understatement. We don't bid her goodbye, but rather, “Until we see you again.”
A Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22nd from 5-7 pm and the Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, July 23rd at 9:30 am, all at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N Douty St, Hanford. Burial will follow at Corcoran Cemetery; 4120 Waukena Ave, Corcoran.
Donations can be made in Linda's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Family and Friends are invited to view Linda's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
584-5591
