Linda Clark
You have free articles remaining.
Sometimes people touch our lives so profoundly that they help us to become better people than we could have ever have become by ourselves. Sometimes it is their wisdom, their humor or their character that make them such a profound light in our lives. Such was the life of Linda Clark, who passed away in February. She served the students, faculty and community of Kingsburg for the past 35 years. Many workers today change jobs and locations many times over. Linda found her perfect place at Kingsburg High School and never left. She began her career as an innovative young reading teacher, then moved to principal and ultimately to District Superintendent.She has left behind a legacy of character driven leadership, inspirational mentorship and dedicated relationships.
A celebration of this extraordinary lady will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:30 in the Kingsburg Little Theater. A gathering of friends will follow on the high school quad following the memorial. Charitable donations can be made in her name to Nancy Hinds Hospice, Animal rescue organizations, Valley Food Bank or Valley Public Television.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.