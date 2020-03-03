Sometimes people touch our lives so profoundly that they help us to become better people than we could have ever have become by ourselves. Sometimes it is their wisdom, their humor or their character that make them such a profound light in our lives. Such was the life of Linda Clark, who passed away in February. She served the students, faculty and community of Kingsburg for the past 35 years. Many workers today change jobs and locations many times over. Linda found her perfect place at Kingsburg High School and never left. She began her career as an innovative young reading teacher, then moved to principal and ultimately to District Superintendent.She has left behind a legacy of character driven leadership, inspirational mentorship and dedicated relationships.