Linda Aurelia Martinez

Linda Aurelia Zamora Martinez
July 18, 1952 – May 16, 2020
Mrs. Linda Aurelia Zamora Martinez of Lemoore and lifelong resident of Kings County passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at her home. She was 67 years old. Linda worked as a custodian for the Lemoore Union High School District for 21 years before retiring in 2012. She was proud of her career and made many friends during her time with the District.
Linda was a member of Saint Peter's Catholic Church. Her faith was a strong influence in her life and helped make her the compassionate and loving person that she was.
What Linda was most proud of was her family that she built with her one true love, Thomas Martinez, who is welcoming her into his arms for the rest of eternity. Linda loved to watch her children play softball and baseball and spent so many summers traveling to tournaments, cheering and watching with pride. This pride even grew stronger as she got the chance to share many years with her nine grandchildren and blessed to see two great grandchildren. Linda was the Matriarch of the family. Her comfort, wisdom and love was the platform that everyone grew from. She will be deeply missed, but her love will stay with them for a lifetime.
Linda is survived by her oldest daughter Irene Ford and her husband Brian, her son Thomas Martinez II and his wife Silvia and her youngest daughter Toni Martinez. She leaves behind her only grandson, Brice Ford and wife Marissa, eight granddaughters, Brianne Ford and Fiancé Matthew Holmes, Tomi Ford, Samantha Martinez Cervantes and wife Maria Cervantes, Sabrina Ochoa, Roxanne Martinez, Gabrielle Quesada, Isabel Quintero and Valerie Quintero and two Great Grandsons Brayden Holmes and Jahsaeus Flores.
She is also survived by her siblings, brother Jess Zamora, wife Irene, Sister Dolores Martinez, husband Robert, Sister Gloria Garcia, husband George, and Sister Diane Franco. Also survived by numerous god children and nieces and nephews which she loved so much.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Thomas Martinez, her parents, Jess and Lola Zamora and brother, Robert Zamora.
Services was held at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
