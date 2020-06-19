Linda Aurelia Martinez

Mrs. Linda Aurelia Zamora Martinez of Lemoore and lifelong resident of Kings County passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at her home. She was 67 years old. Linda worked as a custodian for the Lemoore Union High School District for 21 years before retiring in 2012. She was proud of her career and made many friends during her time with the District.

What Linda was most proud of was her family that she built with her one true love, Thomas Martinez, who is welcoming her into his arms for the rest of eternity. Linda loved to watch her children play softball and baseball and spent so many summers traveling to tournaments, cheering and watching with pride. This pride even grew stronger as she got the chance to share many years with her nine grandchildren and blessed to see two great grandchildren. Linda was the Matriarch of the family. Her comfort, wisdom and love was the platform that everyone grew from. She will be deeply missed, but her love will stay with them for a lifetime.