Lillion Dilley
February 29, 1936 – June 9, 2020
Lillion was born in Lemoore, California on February 29, 1936 to Manuel and Pauline Raulino. She was one of 4 siblings; her brother Manuel Raulino II, sister Pauline Avila and brother George Raulino. She passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 at the age of 84.
Lillion is survived by her six children; Lily Garcia, Joe Mattos, Maureen Randall, Kate Mattos, Mike Mattos and JoAnn Szymkowiak and their families. She was blessed with 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother George and her daughter-in-law Kelly Mattos.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St., Hanford, CA. Graveside service will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 11680 S. 10th Ave, Hanford, CA. She was greatly loved by all her family and friends and will be forever missed.
