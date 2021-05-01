Lillian "Lil" Sherman

Lillian Mae “Lil” Sherman a longtime resident of Hanford, CA passed away, Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Valley Christian Home in Hanford. She was 97. Lillian was born October 16, 1923 in Kingman, AZ to John and Lila Buckley. She worked in the Banking profession at Bank of America retiring in 1984 after 28 years of service. Lillian was a member of the Sigma Gama Sorority of Hanford, the Business Professional Womens Group and First Baptist Hanford.
Lillian and Casey became members of the First Baptist Church in 2000. They loved going to church on Sundays. Casey served as one of the church ushers. The later years of her life were filled with love and joy from her commitment to Christ and the wonderful friendships that flourished within the church community.
In her leisure time, she liked to sew, and visit friends in rest homes. She also enjoyed square dancing with the Square 8s group in years past. What Lillian loved most was to be around her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherrie Barbeiro & husband Stan of Hanford, son, Terry Kitch & wife Nancy of Orlando, FL, stepdaughter, Gayle Womack & husband Frank of Chico and sister-in-law Alice Buckley Reis of Bakersfield. Lillian truly enjoyed her grandchildren; Rani and Joshua Thornsbury, Jennifer Kitch, Shanda and Ray Gingras, Kevin and Kelly Kitch, Erin and Jody Babcock, Michael and Carrie Manthe, and Tanya Manthe, Lori and Darrold Heikens, Steve Griswold, Monica and Harvey Galvan and Bryce Sherman. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Asher “Casey” Sherman in 2006, her son, Larry Kitch in 1992, her stepson, Bryce Sherman in February 2021, her grandsons, Bryan Sherman and Daniel Barbeiro, her granddaughter, Michelle Sherman, as well as her parents, sisters, Daisy Buckley and Evelyn Gaumnitz and brother, William Buckley.
Visitation for Lillian will take place on Friday, May 7, 2021 10 am -12 pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home in Hanford. A Funeral Service will begin at 12 pm also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hanford Cemetery, Hanford, CA. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Valley Childrens Hospital, P.O. Box 1248, Madera, CA 93639 or your favorite charity.
The Family would like to thank Valley Christian Home and Bristol Hospice Care for their loving care of Lillian and the First Baptist Church for the beautiful cards sent to Mom over the years.
