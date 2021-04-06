Leonard Oliveira, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 1, 2021 surrounded by his family whom he loved dearly. He was born on November 14, 1937 on his familys ranch in the Island District to Frank and Alvida (Freitas) Oliveira.
Leonard grew up in Lemoore, and lived in the Island District during his lifetime. He began working on the family ranch when he was fourteen years old where he lived with his Grandfather and Grandmother. Leonard eventually began his own cattle hauling business in 1986, where he made many friends in the dairy business.
Leonard married Charline Wheat on April 27, 1957. They were happily married for 64 years.
Leonard is preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Maria Oliveira; his parents, Frank Oliveira and Alvida Daughtery; three brothers Daniel, Richard and Ed Oliveira; two sisters Shirley Brown and Adeline Costa.
Leonard is survived by his wife Charline; his daughter Pam (Jeff) Wyman of San Diego; his son Leonard (Sheena) Oliveira of Lemoore; his son Terry (Debbie) Oliveira of Armona, and his son Timothy Oliveira of Lemoore. Leonard was a blessed man to see his eight grandchildren grow up to be amazing adults and to be able to enjoy his fourteen great-grandchildren. Leonard is also survived by brothers; Mike and Bill Daughtery, sisters; Elaine Jones and Maryann Brown; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the members of the Kaweah Delta Hospice. Their dedication and effort to provide quality care over the last week was a heartwarming blessing to the entire family. We thank God for the gift of his life and the blessing of the time we spent with him.
Services to honor Leonard will be as follows:
A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Phipps Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:00 A.M. with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Leonards memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.
