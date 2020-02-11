Leonard Edward Rodrigues

May 28, 1952 - February 9, 2020

Leonard Rodrigues, 67, of Stratford died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday. Those that knew Leonard fondly describe him as generous, selfless and extremely hard-working. Leonard's immense love of family provided him with the fortitude to battle cancer with admirable determination. His struggle has ended and ours begins as we cling to our memories of him and trust we will meet again in heaven.

Leonard was the sixth of nine children born to Mary (Nunes) and Tony Rodrigues of Stratford. He attended MIQ and Lemoore High School. He began working on the family farm as a youth and returned to farming after serving in the U.S. Army from 1972-1974. His military service took him to Germany. He partnered with his father and brother, Louie, as Triple R Farms and was still actively working despite his battle with cancer.

The large farming operation left him little free time. But he managed to fit in serving as a member of the Stratford Volunteer Fire Department for many years. In recent years he became a huge supporter of his sons' mud bogging hobby. He donated his time and equipment to the Stratford Mud Park whenever asked and enjoyed cheering them on when his health allowed.