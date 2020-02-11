Leonard Edward Rodrigues
May 28, 1952 - February 9, 2020
Leonard Rodrigues, 67, of Stratford died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday. Those that knew Leonard fondly describe him as generous, selfless and extremely hard-working. Leonard's immense love of family provided him with the fortitude to battle cancer with admirable determination. His struggle has ended and ours begins as we cling to our memories of him and trust we will meet again in heaven.
You have free articles remaining.
Leonard was the sixth of nine children born to Mary (Nunes) and Tony Rodrigues of Stratford. He attended MIQ and Lemoore High School. He began working on the family farm as a youth and returned to farming after serving in the U.S. Army from 1972-1974. His military service took him to Germany. He partnered with his father and brother, Louie, as Triple R Farms and was still actively working despite his battle with cancer.
The large farming operation left him little free time. But he managed to fit in serving as a member of the Stratford Volunteer Fire Department for many years. In recent years he became a huge supporter of his sons' mud bogging hobby. He donated his time and equipment to the Stratford Mud Park whenever asked and enjoyed cheering them on when his health allowed.
He is survived by his three children, Leonard Jr and his wife Luz of Hanford, Steven and his wife Candace of Stratford and Dana and her husband Derek White of McArthur. He leaves six grandchildren: Noah Mendoza, Genevive, Kristen, Madilyn Hagopian, Valerie and Luke White. His surviving siblings are Tony Jr and his wife Manuella, Brenda Rodrigues Roberts, Louie and his wife Gina, Mary Jean and her husband Tony Whitehurst, Irene Gomes, Cindy Rocha, Laverne and her husband Ward Johansen and Bernadette and her husband Richard Bray. He also leaves many dearly loved nieces, nephews, cousins and his former spouse and friend, Sonya Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Daniel and Christopher; and a stepson, Neil Hash.
A Rosary & Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 13, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lemoore with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to Valley Animal Haven, a no-kill rescue facility, 990 E. D St., Lemoore, CA 93245.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.