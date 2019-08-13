Leonard Anthony Simas
May 26, 1935 – August 9, 2019
Leonard Simas passed away, with his family by his side, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Leonard was born to Felix and Joaquina Simas on May 26, 1935 in Hanford, where he was a lifelong resident. As one of five children, he attended Pioneer School and Hanford High School, graduating in 1953. He married the love of his life, Vivian Santos, in 1957.
Upon graduation, Leonard enlisted as a member of the U.S. Navy construction forces, the Seabees' Amphibious Construction Battalions unit, and proudly served until 1957. Leonard and Vivian began their married life on Coronado Island, while he finished his service at the Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, until his discharge and their return to Hanford. After working briefly on his father-in-law's chicken ranch, Leonard partnered with his father as Felix Simas & Son Farms in 1958. Simas Brothers was formed with brother Manuel in 1962 and continued until Manuel's death in 1975. In 1986, Leonard brought his son Kenneth into partnership creating L & K Simas Farms. He actively farmed with his son until 2016. Leonard was the solid pillar of this three-generation family farm and established the foundation for the fourth.
Farming was his life, but learning was his passion. Leonard was always a creative innovator with a thirst for knowledge, and his curiosity led to many interests and hobbies: electronics, winemaking, scuba diving, snow skiing, computer programming, reading, fly fishing, model ship building, family genealogy, and watching his Giants footballaseball teams. Leonard was never one to stop learning, evident by his participation in many online college courses. One of Leonard's more challenging and impressive projects was the creation of a farm software program, which is still used by the business today.
Leonard was often described as “a man of few words,” but his infrequent words were always meaningful. A strong, calm, intelligent man with a huge heart, Leonard was the rock of his family. His quiet ways will be greatly missed, and his gentle spirit will always be remembered.
Surviving Leonard are his sons Kenneth (Vicki) and Gregory (Sandra), daughter Kathleen Johnson (Gary), grandchildren Amanda, Lindsay, Kelley, Noelle, Bradley and Cassandra Simas, Jack and Mia Johnson, sisters Eldora Trigueiro and Angie Sullivan, nieces, nephews and step grandchildren, sisters-in-law Rosalyn Meirelles, Arlene Simas, and Linda Losey. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Manuel Simas and Louis Simas, grandson Geoffrey Simas, and nephews Steve Simas and Stanley Simas.
Funeral services for Leonard will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2019 beginning with Visitation at 9:00 a.m, Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Brigid Catholic Church, Hanford. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Hanford.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to St. Rose McCarthy School, Wounded Warrior Project, or a charity of choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.