Leo Marquez
Leo Marquez

April 11, 1920 - February 17, 2021

Leo Marquez, of Selma passed away in February 17, 2021at age 90. His graveside service will be Monday, March 1, 2021 2 pm at Selma Cemetery District. Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Marquez Family.

