Leo "Elias" Gonzales

Born to Wbileado & Maria de Jesus Gonzalez on March 2, 1930 in San Gabriel, California. Elias joined the United States Army in 1948. After basic training he graduated the Basic Airborne Course in Fort Benning, Georgia and was a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was eventually sent to Germany where he served in the occupational forces of WWII.
He settled in Visalia, CA after 9 years in the military where he worked as a barber and sold real estate. He later returned to Kingsburg and worked as a real estate broker and bartender at his brother Ray's restaurant, The Valley Inn. He became the Manager at the Kingsburg Cemetery where he retired after 20 years.
Elias was proud of his Military service. He loved music and playing the guitar. He enjoyed golfing, and attending any sporting event supporting his many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his Daughter, Debra Gonzales and survived by his wife Donna Gonzales, daughter Dolores Hauck (David), son Rick Gonzales (Terri) and Daughter Elicia Ribeiro (Matt) along with 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
A Visitation and Rosary was held Thursday, February 25th, 2021 at Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel. Followed by a Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church on Friday, February 26th, 2021 and burial at the Kingsburg Cemetery.
Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
