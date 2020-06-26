Lena Lopez Gonzales
July 13, 1943 – June 18, 2020

Lena Lopez Gonzales, 76, of Hanford, passed away June 18, 2020. Rosary and Mass will be held Friday, July 3rd at 10 am at St. Brigid Catholic Church, seating limited to 100 people. Services under the direction of People's Funeral Chapel.

