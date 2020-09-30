You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lena L. Norton
0 entries

Lena L. Norton

November 8, 1930 September 23, 2020

  • 0
Lena Norton photo.jpg

Lena L. Norton, 89 of Hanford, CA passed away and went to glory on September 23, 2020. She was born to her Parents Joaquin and Lenor Dias on November 8, 1930 in Lemoore, CA.

Lena worked as a cook at Sacred Heart Hospital for 17 years. She loved going to church and was a part of the Catholic Daughters of America.

She was also a member of the Cabrillo club.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joaquin, and Lenor, Husband Ernest Macedo, her brother Gregory and sister, Mary and her son, Gary Macedo.

She is survived by her sister Angie, daughter Cynthia Bynum, son David Macedo, son and wife Gene and Mary Macedo, 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Lena are: Visitation, Thursday, October 1, 2020 3:00pm - 6:00 followed by her Rosary at Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford.

Funeral Mass, Friday, Oct 2, 2020 at 9:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be private due to COVID restrictions.

To plant a tree in memory of Lena Norton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News