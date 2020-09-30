Lena L. Norton, 89 of Hanford, CA passed away and went to glory on September 23, 2020. She was born to her Parents Joaquin and Lenor Dias on November 8, 1930 in Lemoore, CA.
Lena worked as a cook at Sacred Heart Hospital for 17 years. She loved going to church and was a part of the Catholic Daughters of America.
She was also a member of the Cabrillo club.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joaquin, and Lenor, Husband Ernest Macedo, her brother Gregory and sister, Mary and her son, Gary Macedo.
She is survived by her sister Angie, daughter Cynthia Bynum, son David Macedo, son and wife Gene and Mary Macedo, 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Lena are: Visitation, Thursday, October 1, 2020 3:00pm - 6:00 followed by her Rosary at Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford.
Funeral Mass, Friday, Oct 2, 2020 at 9:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be private due to COVID restrictions.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.