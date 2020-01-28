Lena Dianne Souza
February 4, 1928 - January 21, 2020
Lena Dianne Souza, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was born in Laton, CA on February 4, 1928 to John F. and Rosa J. Coelho. She attended Grant School and graduated from the 8th grade then stayed home to work on the family farm. She then moved to Los Banos where she met and married her husband Alvin Souza. After moving around a bit, they moved back to Los Banos where they raised their two daughters. Lena was a very hard worker, had the greatest love for animals and enjoyed watching her grandkids and great grandkids playing sports and dance.
You have free articles remaining.
She is preceded in death by her husband Alvin J Souza, parents John F. and Rosa J. Coelho, brothers Frankie Coelho, John Coelho, Frank Coelho and sisters Alice Nunes, and Vera Berberia. She is survived by two siblings; Olivia Silveira of Selma and Tony Coelho of Laton; sister-in-law Clara Coelho of Laton; daughters Brendadene Souza of Lemoore, Shirley Rodriguez of Kingsburg; son-in-law George Rodriguez of Kingsburg; grandchildren Tim and Stefani Rodriguez , Joseph and Amber Rodriguez, Bobby and Patti Rodriguez, and George Rodriguez Jr.; 12 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the CEC Unit in Fresno, all her doctors and the Optimal Hospice Care.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 held at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Kingsburg from 4 to 6, followed by the rosary at 6 to 7. Funeral mass to be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 9 am at the Holy Family Catholic Church, immediately following will be a luncheon then at 11:30 proceed to San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery for burial at 2pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.