Lee Essman, 84, loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother and uncle passed away on December 20, 2020.
Lee was born on April 6, 1936 in Oklahoma to Sylvester and Lucy Mae Essman. He proudly served in the United States Navy in the mid 1950's. Lee went on to earn his certification in machinery and spent the next 40 years employed first with New Holland Equipment and then SunMaid Raisins until retiring in 1998. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Kingsburg for many years.
In 1972, Lee married Sue Preheim and together they became a blended family with Lee's 3 sons and Sue's 2 daughters from previous marriages.
Lee had a passion for cars. He loved a good “deal” and always had a project car he was working on. He loved to be at the race track and casino but mostly Lee loved to be with his family. If his grandkids had a school or sporting event, thats where he would be. Lee was loved by all; everyone he ever worked with, servers at restaurants he frequented, friends, family and extended family. He was fun-loving and so kind. His smile would light up any room and his laugh was contagious.
Lee was preceded in death by his mother, Lucy Mae and father, Sylvester, his sister Evelyn and Brother Don, and his oldest son, Randy. Lee is survived by his wife, Sue; sister Sharon Kiser and her husband Rod; daughters Kristen Hedman and her husband Buck, Tricia Penner and her husband John; sons Derek and Al Essman; grandchildren Katy Munniks and her husband Vance, Jordyn Valenzuela and her husband Nathaniel, Jack Penner, Sydney Penner, Tommy Penner, Samantha Essman, Deidra Woodward and Randy Essman Jr. ;great grandchildren, Travis Hammack, Dori Munniks, Colton Munniks, Blake Munniks, Carson Munniks, Bailey Biggs, Zachary, Nicholas and Maddilyn Woodward and Randy Essman III. Lee will also be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews whom he adored.
Services for Lee will be held on Thursday, January 7th, 2020 at 11:00am at Dopkins Funeral Home in Reedley followed by a graveside service at Reedley cemetery. A viewing for Lee will be held from 4:00-7:00pm on Wednesday January 6th. Seating will be limited.
