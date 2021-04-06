On Monday January 18th 2021 the lord called home at the age of 53 years old our beloved Leandro Daniel Garcia Jr (Danny).
Danny was born on September 15th 1967 in hanford California to Eva Garcia and Leandro Daniel Garcia Sr. He worked as a truck driver for 5 years. He then moved to Lemesa, TX where he worked at United Gin. Danny enjoyed reading and also enjoyed watching basketball and football.
He was preceded in death by his Father Leandro Daniel Garcia Sr and Father in law Edward Menjares. Danny is survived by his wife Maria Sylvia Garcia, his mother Eva Garcia Diaz, his mother in law Maria Menjares, his daughter Alexandra and husband Philip Curtis of Lemoore, Ca. his sons Leandro Garcia, Ceasar Garcia and Nicholas Garcia of Lemoore and Carlos DeSoto of Porterville, Ca. His grandchildren Anthony, Tristan, Jace, Xavier, Ezekiel, Aidan, Hazel Grace and Paisley Gail, his siblings Albert Linarez and wife Norma Linarez, Delbert Garcia and wife Kim Garcia, Paul Garcia, Anna Linarez, Richard Linarez, Angie Burton, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial mass will be held April 10th at 11am at St. Peters church in Lemoore following burial at Lemoore cemetery.
Followed by a reception at 2pm at the Trinity Hall in Lemoore
