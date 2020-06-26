Laura Lucia (Ferriera) Shannon
June 28, 1933-June 17, 2020
A lifelong resident passed away, June 17, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in Hanford Ca on June 28, 1933. She attended Kings River Elementary school then graduating from Hanford High in 1951, where she met her husband of 48 years Keith Shannon. Laura worked at Pacific Bell Telephone office for 23 years. Then joining Keith working at Shannon Publications, which they owned and operated for 25 years. After retiring, Laura enjoyed helping friends and family with wedding and anniversary decorations, she loved crafts along with baking.
Laura is survived by her sister Nadine Rose, two daughters, and son in law. Renee and Robert Schaub of Hanford, Michelle Garcia of Glendive Mt., Grandchildren Michael and Sarah Schaub of Hanford, James and Melinda Schaub and children Ethan and Shannon Schaub of Hanford, Megan and Johnny Rojas and child Carson Schaub-Davis of Hanford, Russell and Tabitha Garcia and There children Kaidence, Kylie, Katelynn, Leo and Laura Garcia of Glendive Mt., Darlene Garcia of Los Angeles and Richard and Jeanie Garcia of Los Angeles.
She was preceded in death by her husband Keith Shannon, parents Joe and Rita Ferriera, sister Heilda Souza, and Granddaughter Jennifer Schaub.
Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10am at St. Brigid Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Family and Friends are invited to view Laura's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel584-5591
