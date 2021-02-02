Laura C. Gonzales (Blodgett)

Laura Gonzales, 67, passed away January 28, 2021.
A native of Hanford, California, daughter of the late Conrad L. and Josephine Miranda Gonzales. She was a graduate of Hanford High School, earned her Associates Degree from College of the Sequoias in Visalia, California, and then attended Fresno State University where she received a Bachelors Degree in Criminology.
Laura worked for the Fresno County Probation Department while attending Fresno State. Upon graduation, she began her career as a Probation Officer in San Benito County. Laura returned to Hanford continuing her career as a Probation Officer with Kings County. Serving in numerous assignments within the Department, she will always be recognized and remembered as the Victim Witness Coordinator for the Kings County Probation Department. Laura and her staff provided sixteen years of services to victims of this county. Laura promoted through the ranks of the Department and retired as a Deputy Chief Probation Officer.
After retirement, Laura and Bruce moved to Ventura County. They enjoyed living on their sailboat in Ventura Harbor with their adored energetic pup Sophie. While there, Laura decided to continue serving the needs of victims and was selected as the Executive Director of the Coalition of Domestic Violence Victims for Ventura County. Her dedication and tenacity as a Probation Officer, her courage and compassion as a voice for victims, along with her integrity and professionalism reflect the calling in her lifes work.
Laura is survived by her much-loved family: husband, Bruce Blodgett, son, Robert Johnson, and stepdaughter, Erica Blodgett Segovia (husband David) and grandsons Andrew, Ryan, and Evan. She is preceded in death by her brother, Albert Gonzales and sister, Celine Gonzales Lehner.
Visitation will be February 10th from 3:00-7:00pm at Whitehurst McNamara with Rosary at 6:00pm. The funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Hanford, CA on February 11th at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the KCAO Barbara Seville Womens Shelter in Hanford or the charitable organization of your choice.
