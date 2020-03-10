Larry Workman

Laurence Alton Workman Junior was born in Hanford on September 21, 1929, to Laurence and Marie Workman. They lived in Hanford until 1935 when their house burned to the ground. Shortly there after they relocated to their ranch in the island area of Kingsburg where Larry grew up. Larry first attended Riverbend school, which also was located in the Island Area, and from there attended all of Kingsburg public schools, graduating from Kingsburg high school in 1947. He grew up a farm boy, working hard on the ranch with his dad from the age of eight years old. He milk the cows every morning before he went to school and every evening when he got home. These were some of his favorite stories to tell. Larry played football for Kingsburg high school all four years, and then went on to play for the 1947 championship football team at Reedley College. Larry played on two baseball teams for the city of Kingsburg right after High School, one of them called the Slough Water Sluggers, and the other the Kingsburg Saints. Larry was quite an athlete, and loved playing team sports. He went on to coach Pop Warner football for many years later in life. He and his wife Carole were very active in the swimming careers of their children, The Kingsburg Seawolves, and Mid Valley Swim Club.