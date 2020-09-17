Larry Steven Pesta was born on December 29, 1942, and entered heaven on August 11, 2020. At 18 years old, Larry joined the US Navy where he attended basic training at Great Lakes, Illinois.
He served aboard the USS Plymouth Rock LSD 29 during the Cuban Missile Crisis as a Machinist Mate, Petty Officer 3rd class. After his stay in the Navy, he was married and moved to Detroit, Michigan.
Larry was blessed with 3 children, Carolyn, Leonard, and Michelle, and spent the rest of his life being a loving and attentive father. During his time in Detroit, he was employed by the Chrysler Corporation.
Larry decided to move to California where he found gainful employment with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation as a Stationary Engineer.
He was a man of honor putting the well-being and happiness of his family first. Larry stayed true to his country serving an additional 22 years in the Naval Reserve before he retired. Larry and Linda met in Reedley, Ca in 1992 and married in 1994. Larry and Linda built a life of happiness with their little dog Libby. Larry was blessed with 2 grandchildren, Gunner Bradley, and Joshua Pesta.
Larry spent many hours in his workshop where he enjoyed the crafting of woodworking projects as well as being the ultimate collector of cool woodworking tools. He loved his family unconditionally and would do anything for them in their time of need. He was a role model for us all.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.