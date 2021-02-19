Larry Lawrence Rodriguez

Our beloved brother, uncle, and great uncle Larry L. Rodriguez was born on December 22, 1959 to Lawrence L. Rodriguez and Lydia Goldie Rodriguez. He was called by the Lord to rest on February 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his sister, brothers and his niece.
Larry used to work at McDonalds in the local and surrounding areas in the late eighties to early nineties. He then took on the job at CVIH as a medical transporter and also worked at the Palace in the bingo hall. Some of his favorite things to do were to play bingo, tend to his animals and his plants, listen to his music, and take off on trips to the coast and his home away from home Las Vegas. Most importantly was to spend time with family, always looking forward to holiday and birthday celebrations.
He is survived by his eldest sister Teresa Garcia and Scott Thomas. His brothers and sister in laws: Jamie and Kathy Rodriguez, Timmy and Tess Rodriguez; one niece and nephew in law: Teresa and Emmanuel Garcia, Sr., two great nephews: Emmanuel Garcia Jr., and Christopher Garcia along with one great niece Yazzylynn Garcia, numerous aunts and nncles, cousins and many, many close friends.
For all that knew him or were touched by his kindness, he will be missed dearly and we will keep him alive in thought and prayers. For now, he is free from the pain and worry from this world.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 22nd. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore from 4:00 7:00 P.M. Rosary and Mass will be at St. Peters Catholic Church at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 23rd with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery.
