Larry L. Crabtree

Larry Crabtree, 79 years old, was born to Wayne and Grace Duvall Crabtree in Hanford, California. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Hanford.
Larry attended Hamilton Elementary School and Woodrow Wilson Jr. High before moving to the Van Nuys area to complete his education. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for 2 years. Once out of the army he returned back to Hanford and worked at the old Safeway Creamery before becoming a salesman at Hanford Distributing Co., Frito-Lay Co., and retiring from Southern Wine and Spirits. Larry loved spending time with family and friends at the dunes and Kings River, following his son in sports, and enjoying hunting and golf. In his later years he could be found at Tachi Palace in front of a Keno or Poker machine. People will remember him as being a very fun and uncensored person and left us many amazing memories to hold on to.
Larry is survived by his wife Carol Ann of almost 60 years of marriage and friendship beginning in the 1st grade, his son Todd and his wife Holly of Bakersfield, grandchildren Jason and his wife Jackie of Bakersfield, Chelsea Melady and her husband Jimmy of Florida, Noah and Gracie Crabtree of Bakersfield, great-grandchildren Hunter and Katherine Crabtree of Bakersfield and Alana and Sebastian Melady of Florida, and brother DeWayne Crabtree of Southern California. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Glenn and Edna Peters, sisters-in-law Cheri Champlin and Shannon VanderStelt, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or an organization of your choice.
There will be a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
