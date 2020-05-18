Larry Canchola
August 8, 1939-May 06, 2020
Larry Canchola of Hanford, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on May 06, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Canchola, his son and daughter in law Thomas and Karla Canchola, his brother and sister in law, Duke and Rosemary Canchola, his sister and brother in law, Rosie and Andre Moreale along with many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Canchola as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.