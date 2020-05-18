Larry Canchola
August 8, 1939-May 06, 2020

Larry Canchola of Hanford, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on May 06, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Canchola, his son and daughter in law Thomas and Karla Canchola, his brother and sister in law, Duke and Rosemary Canchola, his sister and brother in law, Rosie and Andre Moreale along with many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

