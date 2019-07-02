La Vonne Elizabeth Rogers
May 9, 1923-June 6, 2019
La Vonne Elizabeth Rogers was born in Hanford, CA to Joseph and Daisy Rogers. She was the third child of seven born to the Rogers. La Vonne was preceded in death by her parents and her four brothers, Milton, Merrill, Ernie, and Vernon. She is survived by her two sisters Glenda Welty (Daryl) and Marlene Hill. She also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces, and great nephews.
La Vonne was raised in Hanford and graduated from Hanford High. She then went to work for the Hanford Sentinel before taking a job with The Jewel Tea Co. in Fresno. When Jewel Tea moved their operations to Anaheim, La Vonne moved also. La Vonne worked for Jewel Tea for over 25 years. When Jewel Tea decided to move out of California, La Vonne decided to move home and care for her parents.
Moving home gave La Vonne time to work with her brother Vernon at the Boys Ranch. She also was very active at Glad Tidings Church. La Vonne's parents were charter members of Glad Tidings and La Vonne is the last of the original church members from the time the church was chartered. Although only a couple of years old when the church was chartered, La Vonne spent many hours there and after moving home La Vonne continued to be a part of Glad Tidings and filled many roles at the church. She was part of the 50 plus group and was treasurer in 2004 and 2006. She participated in many outings, pot lucks, special musical performances, and just wonderful times spent with friends.
La Vonne was single her whole life, by choice. She loved life and enjoyed being free to be there for her family and friends. She has been a second mother to some, a child minder to others, and a helper to those that needed her. She's been there though sicknesses and deaths, and was always there to help when needed.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 11 am, July 6, 2019, at Glad Tidings Church, 750 E Grangeville Blvd, Hanford, CA.
