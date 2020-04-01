Kyle Douglas Mathews
December 24, 2000- March 25, 2020
Our lives changed forever on December 24, 2000 with the birth of our second child, a son, Kyle Mathews. Our lives changed forever again on March 25, 2020 at 3:45 a.m. when Kyle, 19 years old, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes.
Kyle was diagnosed at 5 years old with High Functioning Autism. His special needs were met in variety of settings. Kyle attended Kings River Hardwick, briefly attended Hamilton Elementary and then Shelley Baird for his jr high and high school years. He received his diploma in May of 2019. Throughout the course of his education, he was blessed to have so many that were invested in his success; from the aides to the teachers to the psychologists to the administrator's. Everyone worked towards Kyle's growth and success.
Kyle was working towards growing as a young adult and was living at Compassionate Care Homes, a supportive living program in Visalia through Central Valley Regional Center. He attended a day program where he was able to begin to build relationships. Kyle was blessed to be in the care of so many that were invested and committed to his personal growth and successes.
Kyle will be remembered for many things. His huge hugs that if you weren't ready for them he could knock you off your feet, his long hugs that he had to be reminded to ‘hug and release', his love of music to where he'd sing loudly, off key and wrong words yet would sing as if he was destined to be on American Idol, his tech savviness in which you learned quickly to not let Kyle have your phone or he'd switch things up or he could teach you all you needed to know to use your Apple phone. Kyle loved his Mario games, his collection of books (he had to have each book in a series), his collection of DVDs' and when Blu-ray came out, he had to upgrade, his collections of phone cases. He will be remembered for his giving nature in that he always wanted to give gifts in celebration of others or give his belongings to others he was concerned were in need. Kyle is a goofy guy that could talk endlessly about Mario, DC comics and electronics. He kept talking even if others had stopped listening.
Kyle will be remembered for sneaking up or popping out of nowhere to scare his Grandma Rita and sister, Abby. He loved summer days spent at the Samples' home where he could swim all day, enjoy Dave's cooking, baking with Sarah and shopping on Amazon with Erin. Kyle was lovingly referred to as ‘Abby's little brother' and with that Abby's friends took Kyle under their wings and they were his friends too. He will be remembered for being the storm before the calm.
When Kyle loved you, he loved with his whole being. In one of his journals (1 of 100) he wrote “I don't have any enemies. I like everyone”. Kyle was looking forward to his future in hopes of finding a partner, living independently, adopting a child and dreaming of working for the Apple store. Kyle will be missed as deeply as he loved
Kyle is preceded in death by his Grandma Grace (Mann), his Papa George (Mathews), his Nanny (Eva Askew). Kyle leaves behind his parents, Don and Robin Mathews, his sister Abby (Abbster) Mathews, his grandmother, Juanita Mathews, his grandfather, John Mann, family friends, Dave, Sarah, Tyler and Erin Sample, uncle Doug Mathews and Sherry Kenley, aunt Dee Mathews, cousins Brittany Dias (Mathews), Brooke Cardoza (Mathews).
Due to the restrictions currently in place, a Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Kyle's name to Autism Speaks or NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness)
