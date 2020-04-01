Kyle Douglas Mathews

Kyle was diagnosed at 5 years old with High Functioning Autism. His special needs were met in variety of settings. Kyle attended Kings River Hardwick, briefly attended Hamilton Elementary and then Shelley Baird for his jr high and high school years. He received his diploma in May of 2019. Throughout the course of his education, he was blessed to have so many that were invested in his success; from the aides to the teachers to the psychologists to the administrator's. Everyone worked towards Kyle's growth and success.

Kyle will be remembered for many things. His huge hugs that if you weren't ready for them he could knock you off your feet, his long hugs that he had to be reminded to ‘hug and release', his love of music to where he'd sing loudly, off key and wrong words yet would sing as if he was destined to be on American Idol, his tech savviness in which you learned quickly to not let Kyle have your phone or he'd switch things up or he could teach you all you needed to know to use your Apple phone. Kyle loved his Mario games, his collection of books (he had to have each book in a series), his collection of DVDs' and when Blu-ray came out, he had to upgrade, his collections of phone cases. He will be remembered for his giving nature in that he always wanted to give gifts in celebration of others or give his belongings to others he was concerned were in need. Kyle is a goofy guy that could talk endlessly about Mario, DC comics and electronics. He kept talking even if others had stopped listening.