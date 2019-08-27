Krista L. Turl
March 14, 1972-July 3, 2019
Krista L. Turl We regretfully announce the passing of Krista Lorraine Turl, aged 47, in Hanford from colon cancer.
Krista is survived by her sons Severin Brunges-Turl, and Soren Brunges-Turl.
Please join us to remember and celebrate Krista on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 11a.m. at the Tulare First Assembly of God, 316 S. Mooney Blvd., Tulare, CA.
