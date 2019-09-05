Kimberly Marie Rosa
November 25, 1979 – August 30, 2019
Kimberly “Kimbo” Rosa, 39, died Friday, August 30 at her home in Lemoore after a year-long battle with breast cancer. She leaves behind her 8 year-old daughter Rosalynn Caceres, her dad Roy Rosa, her mother Cindy Renfro Cartwright (Randy), her brother Tim Rosa, and her uncle Joseph Rosa, her aunts Maria Wasic and Linda Renfro, and many cousins.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her grandparents Martin and Martha Renfro and Candida and Ernie Freitas, her uncle Pat Renfro, and her cousins Sean Renfro and Randy Cavazos.
Born in Hanford, and raised in Lemoore, Kimberly attended Lemoore Elementary and Lemoore High School (Class of 1997). She was very active in many extracurricular activities including being the school mascot. She was a past Honored Queen of Bethel #118 Lemoore, CA. She received her AA degree from West Hills College Lemoore, and graduated with her teaching credential from Fresno State University.
Kimberly worked at B. Dalton Books/Borders in Hanford for many years. She also worked the Clinique counter at Gottschalks, and was a substitute teacher for awhile at many schools for Kings County, as well as working in the school library at Meadow Lane Elementary School and Hanford Elementary. For the last 5 years, she taught at Huron Elementary School: four years with First Grade, and one year with Fifth Grade. She started the 2019/2020 school year off, but fell ill only five days into the new year and had to stop.
Kimberly and her sidekick Rosalynn were very involved in attending many community events. You could find them together walking/running in numerous 5k/10k events. She also coached soccer for the Lemoore Rec. Department.
Besides her daughter, her second love was teaching. She cherished her Huron Elementary School District family and students, as well as her numerous friends.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Celebration of Life will take place at South Valley Community Church in Lemoore on Saturday, September 7, at 10:00 AM with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Kimberly's memory to Children's Storybook Garden & Museum, 175 E. 10th St., Hanford, CA 93230 or The Art of Life Cancer Foundation, 8080 N. Palm Ave., Ste 140, Fresno, CA 93711.
