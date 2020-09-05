Kimberly Carolyn Wood was born in Maryland on March 2, 1961, the cherished daughter of Gary Wood and Kathleen Wood. The family, which included her older brother, moved to the Bay Area while she was still a baby. She loved living near grandparents and relatives and made many life-long friends. Kim leaves behind both parents, Gary Wood (Maria), and Kathleen Wood (Jack), her brother, Jeff Wood, his wife, Kris, their children, Andrew Wood (Alyssa), and Hilary Wood (husband-to-be, Chris), her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kassie Knudsen, and the granddaughter she adored, Harlow Kathleen Knudsen. Kim was taken from the family and friends who loved her on July 27, 2020, following a brief hospital stay, in Glendale, California. Kim was 59 years old.
Following high school in Fremont, California, Kim met and married Marty Knudsen, and they were blessed with a son, Michael Louis Knudsen. Kim started her long career with Pacific Gas & Electric Company on September 26, 1984, reporting to work in downtown San Francisco, while she and Michael lived in Alameda. She held various positions in the early years and transitioned to Customer Service in the San Francisco Call Center in 1994. When she transferred to Lemoore PG&E office on July 5, 2000, she relocated to Riverdale, California and was married to Tommy Mendes for ten years. She worked in the Lemoore office for twenty years. Kim was a generous, beautiful lady with a vibrant, joyful personality and faith in God. She was witty, kind, fun to be around, and gave everyone the benefit of the doubt. She was well-loved by her customers for her compassion and friendliness. The young neighborhood children who attended local preschools remembered Kim each year as Scooby Doo who handed out candy in front of the PG&E office for Halloween. The absence of her cheerful presence will leave a gap in the community.
Some of Kim's favorite memories were of traveling with her family to Alaska and Hawaii to visit relatives. Always ready for an adventure, she made trips to New Orleans and Cancun with friends, and most recently, she visited the Grand Canyon and Sedona with her mother, a very special time.
Kim loved traditions and treasured the many annual events that sprinkled her calendar. Among them was a gathering at Bass Lake over Memorial Day with her extended family and friends which she had enjoyed for nearly fifty years. She also spent a week at Pismo with friends in August, hosted friends and family to attend the Riverdale crab feed each winter, traveled to the Bay Area each year to celebrate the Christmas season, and was honored at the Silverado in Napa County for Mother's Day. Weekends were often spent in the home of her son and his family on the coast.
While at her home in Lemoore, Kim enjoyed cooking, and shopping, usually purchasing gifts for others. She also loved animals and worked hard to earn money to purchase a horse when she was a young girl. In her adult life, she rescued many cats and cared for them. Most importantly, Kim loved all people and never knew a stranger. In her honor, please perform a random act of kindness for someone.
