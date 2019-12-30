Kimberly Ann Castro
July 29, 1968-December 8, 2019
Ms. Kimberly Ann Castro long life resident of Hanford passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family and friends on Sunday Dec 8th, 2019 in Hanford at the age of 51. Kim was born July 29, 1968 in Fresno to David Castro and Lupe Carrasco. She was raised in Hanford by her mother and step father, Domingo Carrasco. Kim worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for Hacienda in Hanford for the past 17 years. Kim graduated from Hanford High School class of 1987. She enjoyed riding her Harley, camping and spending time with family and friends. She most of all loved her dogs Maxine and Levi. She will be best remembered as a loving and devoted daughter, sister, aunt and true friend. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her parents Lupe and Domingo Carrasco of Hanford: a brother, David Castro of Chico: 2 sisters, Christine Castro and Debbie Vargas of Hanford : nephews, Marco Alcaraz, Nathaniel Alcaraz, Mark Joseph Chavez and Tanner Lowe and nieces Samantha, Vanessa, Victoria Vargas, Rachel Lowe and her great nieces and nephews. She will proceed in death by her father David Castro and grandparents.
Per her request a private services will be held. Memorial contributions can be sent to pancreatic cancer research.
