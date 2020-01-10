Kenneth L. Beinhorn
February 7, 1932 – January 1, 2020
Jovial and always ready with a joke, Ken would introduce himself as “Mr. Wonderful”. After traveling as a salesman for 25 years, Ken owned San Joaquin Nursery and was known as an expert in the field of all things allied with the nursery business. He served at the local and state levels in the Nursery Association. Ken could trace his family history back to pre-gold rush days. He and his wife were avid gardeners and loved visiting nurseries wherever they traveled, looking for new and unusual plants.
He was the son of Herman P. Beinhorn and Alice G. Mueller of Cutler/Orosi, CA. He was born Feb. 7, 1932, in Visalia, CA and died Jan. 1, 2020, Hanford Adventist Medical Center, Hanford, CA. He was nearly 88 years of age.
He attended local schools in the Cutler-Orosi, CA area, College of the Sequoias in Visalia, CA, and San Jose State College until drafted his sophomore year. He served in the Army during Korean War 1953 – 1955 and returned to graduate from Fresno State University.
During his business career, he worked for Burroughs Business Machines Company, Fresno, Northrup King Seed Company, Fresno and the Bay Area; Gazebo Gardens Nursery, Fresno; Thompson-Hayward Chemical Company, Fresno; L & L Nursery Supply Company, Chino, and was the owner of San Joaquin Nursery, Hanford, CA for 20 years until he retired. He then worked part time for the University of California Ag Extension Department, Hanford, CA and as a Landscape Consultant.
Activities Ken was involved in were President, North Blackstone Lions Club, Fresno, CA ; YMCA Indian Maidens and Indian Guides with his children, Fresno, CA; President, Hanford Breakfast Lions; Hanford Street Tree Commission; Hanford Downtown Association; President, Kings County Trade Club; Chamber of Commerce; served twice on Kings County Grand Jury ; served twice as President, California Association of Nurserymen, (C.A.N.) ; C.A.N.–P.A.C. representative to Sacramento; Speaker, Kings County 3rd Grade Farm Day; Hanford High School Ag Advisory Board, Hanford H.S.; G.W.F Environmental Oversight Committee, G.W.F. Scholarship Committee, Hanford;Author, “The Garden Spot”, Hanford Sentinel; served as Elder, Presbyterian Church, Hanford, and the Taoist Temple Preservation Society, China Alley.
Ken was a loving father and grandfather. He is survived by Nancy, his wife of 60 years, his children: Cheryl L. Harrigan (Gary), Valerie A. Lemos (Douglas) and Gregory W. Beinhorn, grandchildren: Paul Tracy (Shea) and Michael Harrigan, Alexa and Kenna Lemos and Zachary, Alexander and Matthew Beinhorn. He is also survived by two sisters, Judith Waldner (Norman) of Dinuba and Sharon Reynolds of San Diego. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Michaela Ann Lemos.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Kings River Cemetery; 10499 Dover Ave., Hanford, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Plant a Tree: A Living Tribute, 500 W. Putnam Ave., Ste. 400, Greenwich, CT 06830, info@alivingtribute.org or the Children's Storybook Garden & Museum, PO Box 363, Hanford, CA 93232, (559) 500-9966.
Family and Friends are invited to view Ken's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
584-5591
