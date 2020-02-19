Kenneth (Kenny) Angelo Righetti

March 12, 1943 – February 13, 2020

Kenny was born March 12, 1943 in Fresno, CA to Angelo and Margaret Righetti and passed February 13, 2020. He attended schools in Madera, Hanford and Laton. He graduated in 1961 from Laton High School and then attended COS in Visalia. While at Laton High School he met his love Helene and made many lifelong friends. Ken and Helene married in 1964 and shortly after he was drafted into the Army where he spent most of his service time stationed in Germany with Helene by his side. Upon discharge, he returned to Hanford and spent 35 plus years as a route salesman for Rainbo Bread.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since retirement, Kenny and Helene have enjoyed living in Pismo Beach, taking long walks on the pier and hosting family and friends. He loved to return to the Valley to attend his grandkids' sporting events and school activities.

Kenny leaves his wife Helene, son Marc, his wife Jenny and their children Conor and Sofia, son Ryan, his wife Andrea and their children Derek and Alex, his sister Carolyn and her husband Gary Lemons, his 94-year old mother Margaret, and many extended family members.

Mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Laton on Thursday, February 27th at 10:00am.

The family requests Catholic mass dedications in lieu of flowers. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford, CA.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Righetti as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.