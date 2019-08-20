Kenneth E. Osborne
November 8, 1941-August 13, 2019
Kenneth E. Osborne died August 13, 2019 at his home in Kingsburg, California.
Kenny was born in Exeter, California on November 8, 1941 to Clarence and Vivian Osborne.
He graduated Kingsburg High School in 1959. Ken found his calling as a Laser Land Lever and worked with numerous farmers in the valley.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Thelma Shidler and Clarice Osborne.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Carolyn Osborne, daughter Elaine (Skip) Jones, Wayne (Karen) Osborne and Kyle Osborne; grandchildren Roger Brandt, Nicole and Jake Osborne; brother Ron (Karen) Osborne.
