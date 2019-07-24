Kenneth Arthur Worley
January 13, 1938 – July 20, 2019
Kenneth Arthur Worley, 81, of Hanford passed away on July 20, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 26th at 10:30 a.m. at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N Douty St, Hanford.
