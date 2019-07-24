{{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth Arthur Worley

January 13, 1938 – July 20, 2019

Kenneth Arthur Worley, 81, of Hanford passed away on July 20, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 26th at 10:30 a.m. at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N Douty St, Hanford.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Kenneth Arthur Worley
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments