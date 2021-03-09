Kaya Aubrey Atwell of the Santa Rosa Rancheria passed away on Wednesday, February 24th at the age of 45. Kaya was born to Clarence and Audrey Atwell. Kaya enjoyed hunting and fishing, he liked the rodeo and always wanted to be a bull rider. He loved his family and was always checking in on them, just making sure everything was alright. He really loved hanging out with his grandchildren. He had a special ability to know when others were in need and would always come by at just the right time to make sure you were ok. He will be missed by everyone.
Kaya is survived by his 7 children: Aubrey Atwell of Santa Rosa Rancheria, Kaya Atwell, Falcon Atwell both of Tule River, Echo Atwell, Hawk Atwell, Ana Atwell and Miyak Atwell all of Santa Rosa Rancheria; 12 grandchildren along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Kaya was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Audrey Atwell and his brother Rufus Atwell.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 8th at 4:00 P.M. at the Santa Rosa Rancheria Gym. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, March 9th at 1:00 P.M. at the Santa Rosa Rancheria Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
