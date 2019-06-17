{{featured_button_text}}

Katie “Karen” Lynn Hays

August 20, 1975 – May 24, 2019

Katie “Karen” Lynn Hays, 43, of Lemoore passed away May 24th. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 12:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Please visit our website.

