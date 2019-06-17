Katie “Karen” Lynn Hays
August 20, 1975 – May 24, 2019
Katie “Karen” Lynn Hays, 43, of Lemoore passed away May 24th. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 12:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Please visit our website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.