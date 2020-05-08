Kathy Lee Mitchell
March 12, 1952 - May 5, 2020
On Tuesday May 5th, 2020, after battling a long illness the Lord called Kathy home. Kathy Lee Mitchell was born on Wednesday March 12, 1952 in San Luis Obispo to Barbara and William Mitchell. She attended Bella Vista high school in Fair Oaks, California. She would later go on to pursue careers in nursing, corrections, and floral design. In her retirement years she devoted her time to her love of gardening, especially orchids, taking up freelance botany.
This past March she was more than thrilled to have gotten tickets to the International Orchid Festival in Santa Barbara, California. However due to current international conditions the festival was canceled, but this led us to the Santa Barbara Orchid Estate followed up with a private dining experience at Brophy Brothers on the Wharf.
Along with her passion for gardening, she also had a passion for knowledge, which earned her the family titles of "History Buff and "Jeopardy Junky". No question was too big for her, she was a walking encyclopedia.
She is preceded in death by her father William Mitchell, her step father Daniel Gallegos and her brother William "Billy" Mitchell. She is survived by her mother Barbara Gallegos. She is also survived by her children Hana Gonzales, Raymond McClory, Kimberly McClory, and VeeVee Newberry (Tommy) as well as grandchildren: Desiree, Devin, Damon, Dallas, Danalicia, Monica, Justin, Callum, Dylan, Christopher, Derek, Dannon, Deidre, Ashlynn and Dylann. Her great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Jayden, Sarah, Kaden, Arizona and Avah. She is also survived by her siblings Kimberly Nygaard (Kurt) and Brad Wantz.
She will be remembered for her quick wit, even in her darkest of days she never strayed far from being her usual jokester self as well as her love of Christ. We will never forget the midnight munchie runs we had to make to satiate her cravings for Cheetos, ginger ale (but it had to be Canada Dry) and ice.
More importantly the love the family shares for her is endless and she will be missed tremendously by all those who were blessed to have known her. We know we will be reunited again in Heaven.
