Kathy Lee Mitchell

March 12, 1952 - May 5, 2020

On Tuesday May 5th, 2020, after battling a long illness the Lord called Kathy home. Kathy Lee Mitchell was born on Wednesday March 12, 1952 in San Luis Obispo to Barbara and William Mitchell. She attended Bella Vista high school in Fair Oaks, California. She would later go on to pursue careers in nursing, corrections, and floral design. In her retirement years she devoted her time to her love of gardening, especially orchids, taking up freelance botany.

This past March she was more than thrilled to have gotten tickets to the International Orchid Festival in Santa Barbara, California. However due to current international conditions the festival was canceled, but this led us to the Santa Barbara Orchid Estate followed up with a private dining experience at Brophy Brothers on the Wharf.

Along with her passion for gardening, she also had a passion for knowledge, which earned her the family titles of "History Buff and "Jeopardy Junky". No question was too big for her, she was a walking encyclopedia.