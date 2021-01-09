Kathryn Sue Oliver, age 78, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2021 at her home in Kingsburg, CA with her daughter Wendy and son-in-law Terry Cantrell at her side.
Kathy was born on March 19, 1942 to Harvey and Mary Elizabeth Lawson in Beggs, Oklahoma. She attended Selma High School, Class of 1960. She married James Leon Oliver, of Kingsburg, in Reno, Nevada on June 14th, 1958. Kathy was married to Jim for 57 years and had three children.
Kathy worked for Oliver and Son Trucking company as their bookkeeper for many years before Jim and Kathy opened a clothing store and gym in Selma, CA. After closing their own businesses Kathy went on to manage the commissary staff at Silco Vending until her retirement.
Kathy never knew a stranger and loved taking care of her family. She kept a smile on her face and knew how to make everyone feel welcome. Kathy had a strong faith in God and enjoyed reading her bible and listening to others preach about our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She spent much of her time at her second home in Morro Bay or in her motor home camping at Pismo Beach. Her favorite place to eat at the coast was the Lil Hut where she could watch the boats in the harbor and take in the magnificent view of Morro Bay rock. She was also a member of the Kingsburg Gun Club for many years and made sure all club members got their annual State Shoot hat or t-shirt.
Kathy enjoyed boating at Pine Flat Lake and on the Kings River, weekend poker games with friends, late night ATC rides on the dunes at Pismo Beach, visiting the local (and not so local) casinos with her sisters, and later in life traveling with her family. And who can forget Kathy cruising in her and Jims 1932 red Ford replica golf cart around Kingsburg and Park Sierra?
Kathy is preceded in death by her daughter, Shelly Lyn, her parents Harvey and Mary, her brother Lonnie Lawson, and husband Jim. She is survived by her two sisters, Jane Lawson and Sharon Wood, and her husband Danny, brother Mike Lawson, and his wife Linda. Her two sisters-in-law, Shirley Rodgers and Yvonne Soares. Her son James Leon Oliver, Jr. and daughter Wendy Oliver, and her husband Terry Cantrell. Her grandchildren, Brian James Oliver and his wife, Stephanie, Tyler Cantrell and his wife, Elisabeth, Taylor Cantrell and his wife, Bree and Jessica Feagaimaalii, and her husband Niko. Her four great grandchildren, Archer & Dakota Cantrell and Alani & Cohen Feagaimaalii. And multiple nieces, nephews, and close friends for over 50 years.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Kingsburg Cemetery with Jim Ayer officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 4:00 p.m. Monday, January 18th, 2021 at Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel 1588 Lincoln St., Kingsburg, CA. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the numerous family and friends who offered support and prayers during this difficult time. Condolences may be sent to the family at 5377 W. Terrace Ave., Fresno, CA 93722 or on-line by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
