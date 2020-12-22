Kathleen Ann Sarco

Kathleen was born on June 29th 1948 in Selma Ca. She received her angel wings unexpectedly on December 13th 2020.
Kathy grew up in the Malaga area and graduated from Fowler High School. She went on to attending Fresno State University, where she earned her associates degree.
She then found her way to Hanford, where she owned and ran a Mexican restaurant. It was there she met her husband Carlos Sarco, of 40 years.
Kathy went on to making a career at Kings County Office of Education as an accounting technician. In the 28 years working there Kathy developed family friendships that she loved, cherished and enjoyed their company.
After retirement in 2007, she spent her leisure time shopping,traveling and watching her grandchildren grow.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her father and mother, Fred and Alene Sauermilch. Brother Frederick Sauermilch. Husband Carlos Sarco, and her daughter Stephanie Sarco.
She is survived by her brother Randy (Michelle) Sauermilch, her two sons Kevin Sarco, Bert (Becky) Sarco and her daughter Danielle Sarco (John Mott). Along with her grandkids Conner, Alyssa, Allie, Sawyer and Lucas.
She also leaves a nephew, nieces, cousin's and her lovely Aunt Margie. In which she look forward to their daily conversations.
Kathleen was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
Due to current restrictions a memorial service will held at a later date that is safe for all to celebrate the life of Kathy.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.