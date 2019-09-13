Karen L. Finley
January 2, 1937 - September 3, 2019
Karen L. Finley, born Karen Lee Pierotte, January 2, 1937, passed away on September 3, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Joel, her daughters, Deborah Young, of Fresno, and Denise Crockett, of Washington, and their husbands respectively, Ted and Ken. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Christopher and Aaron Young, Thomas Crockett and Rachel
Pena and a great grandson, Calvin Pena. She also has one surviving sister, Sandra Lynn of San Diego.
Karen graduated from LHS, Class of '55. She was Class secretary and for 50 years planned all of their class reunions. She attended COS for a year and then worked as a Legal Secretary for the Kings County District Attorney. She met Joel in March of 1959, and they married in September, 1959: Love at "First Sight". When her daughters were in elementary school, she went back to work: PG&E, Lemoore Hardware, Les Brown, COS, and finally for a financial planner.
Karen was an extremely talented woman, the consummate homemaker, a gourmet cook, an expert seamstress, and later in life she did some beautiful oil paintings. Karen loved music, dancing, and traveling. There is no way to express how much she will be missed by all of her family and her many dear friends.
A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Friends who wish can make donations in Karen's memory to Alzheimer's Foundation of Central California, P.O. Box 3438, Pinedale, CA 93650. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
