Karam Singh Bangar
June 1, 1954 - July 30, 2020
Karam was born June 1st, 1954 in the village of Sahri, District Hoshiarpur, Punjab, India. He was the youngest of five siblings, joining brothers Laskhar Singh Bangar, Amarjit Singh Bangar and sister Satya in Heaven. He leaves behind his wife Harbans Kaur Bangar, sister Sibo Sehjal, sons Charnjiv Singh Bangar, Mandeep Singh Bangar and daughter Tina Bangar and his Grand Children.
Karam received his primary and high school educations in Sahri then earning his Bachelors of Arts Degree from Punjab University, Chandigarh (1976). He married Harbans Kaur in 1977 and together they immigrated to the United States in 1978 settling in Yuba City, California. He moved to the California Bay Area in 1980 where he worked in the metals and mineral industry. In 1986 he built and ran his first business, Light & Delicious Donuts; thus, beginning his journey as a successful business owner.
In 1988 Karam moved his family to Lemoore, California and later on Hanford (2012). Over a 32-year span, working with his Late brother Amarjit and through the dedication of his family, Karam started 10+ business enterprises. These included the area Popeyes Restaurant franchise, Hanford Sinclair and namesake businesses K & H (Karam & Harbans) Food Store (Lemoore), Bangars Plaza (Hanford). Karams professional success enabled him to fulfil his dreams for family and community.
Karam was deeply involved with the Guru Ravidass Sikh community. Karam fostered relationships that led to the creation of the Shri Guru Ravidass Sabha Temple in Fresno where he served as the inaugural Chairman in 2004 and later as President and was still serving as such. Karam was a role-model humanitarian, donating his time and resources to countless causes both local and abroad.
While Karam worked hard, he knew how to enjoy life. He attended multiple functions every year and did not hold back at any event, whether it was to give one of his famous speeches or showing off his one-of-kind Bhangra style dances. He also travelled the world with his wife vacationing in Mexico, Europe, Japan and of course India.
On July 30, 2020, we received the great shock of his untimely departure from this world. Karams departure has left his family heartbroken and a void to the community. Karam deeply touched everyone he came in contact with leaving a lasting impression of faith and good will. The way we can honor his legacy is to live by his example, work hard, support family and community and most importantly live with humility.
Services for Karam will be held on Saturday, August 8th at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home (4800 E Clayton Ave, Fowler, CA) from 11am tell 1pm. Due to Covid and capacity limitation, only immediate family members will be seated inside, while others wanting to visit will be able to walk through the viewing room, pay final respect and are requested to wait outside for conclusion of the traditional Sikh funeral rites.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.