Justin John Woodcock
Justin John Woodcock

August 17, 1986 -April 4, 2021

On Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, Justin Woodcock, loving son and brother went up to be with the Lord at the age of 34.

Justin was born August 17, 1986 in Reedley, CA. to John and Suzanne Woodcock. He attended Dinuba Schools: Grandview, Roosevelt, Washington Jr. High, and graduated Dinuba High in 2004. He attended Reedley College taking general courses. He was employed at Woodcock Pump Co. working with his father.

Justin had a passion for helping out at his church, teaching catechism, ushering, and helping other groups & ministries. He had a big heart, infectious smile, and a compassionate heart. Justin was always willing to help others and he will be remembered for that.

Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Ottilie Woodcock, and Robert and Sue Callison.

He is survived by his parents John & Suzanne Woodcock, brothers: Benjamin Woodcock & partner Vance, and Andrew Woodcock & his wife Megan, niece Rylee, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

A rosary will be held at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Selma on Thursday April 15, 2021 at 12 noon. Followed by mass and burial at Smith Mt. Cemetery in Dinuba.

Donations can be made to St. Josephs Catholic Church, 2441 Dockery Ave, Selma CA. 93662 or to donors preferred charity.

