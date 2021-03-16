You have permission to edit this article.
June C. Mitchell
June C. Mitchell

July 17, 1940 -March 11, 2021

June passed away March 11, 2021 at the age of 80. She was surrounded by family and the wonderful caregivers of the Harvest in Fowler in the days before she said her final goodbyes.

She was born July 17, 1940 in Waurika, Oklahoma to Charles and Fern Clutz. She met her husband, James, in high school and together they had three children. The family later relocated to Selma, California in 1967.

June was a homemaker and spent a lot of her time reading, being outside, working in her yard, and always had everything clean and tidy. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she was their biggest fan in all of their endeavors. She loved womens college basketball and cheered on the Baylor Bears. March Madness was a big time for her and always had her bracket filled out and her jersey on.

June had an unforgettable sense of humor and a personality everyone gravitated towards.

She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Fern Clutz; her sister Nancy Way of Oklahoma, who unexpectedly passed away on March 11, 2021. She is survived by her husband, James; sisters Nan Rice of Texas and Tia Strecker of Oklahoma; son James and wife Cassandra of Washington; daughter Nancy Steinhauer and husband Don of Easton; daughter Elizabeth Specht of Easton; grandchildren Jimmy, Drew, Justin, Maci, and Alex; and eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Washington Colony Cemetery, 7318 S Elm Ave, Fresno, CA, on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you consider a contribution in her name to the Alzheimers Association; or Lewy Body Dementia Association; or Cure Alzheimers Fund.

