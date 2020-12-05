Juli Dianne Bakker, 54, of Reedley California passed away on Sunday November 22, 2020 at Adventist Health Hospital in Hanford. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and was taken to the hospital on Saturday. With her family by her side, Juli went to be with the Lord on Sunday afternoon.
Juli was born April 16, 1966 in Reedley, California to Henry and Joanne Laemmlen. Juli was one of five siblings: Ruth and her husband Randy Ataide, Mark Laemmlen and his wife Janet, Beth and her husband Charles Rivoire and John Laemmlen and his wife Jodi. She grew up in Reedley, California and attended Immanuel High School. Juli played volleyball and tennis throughout high school and was well-known for her personality and love for others. Juli met Brent Bakker at Immanuel, and at 16 years old she started dating and driving Brent around. They both graduated from Immanuel in 1984. Juli then attended Azusa Pacific University for two years and Fresno State University for three years. She received her degree in Bachelor of Science in Business in 1989. Brent and Juli continued to date through college and on February 28, 1987 she married her high school sweetheart. Juli was thankful to marry the love of her life at a young age and start their lives together. Early in their marriage, Juli worked for several years with her family at Laemmlen Orchards. From 2008-2020, she worked at Golden State Farm Credit as a Senior Appraisal Assistant. Juli loved her coworkers and developed close relationships with them. Juli always made her faith a priority; she attended a church throughout every phase of her life. The most recent they attended was Grace Church of the Valley.
Together, Brent and Juli created a beautiful family of three children. Emily, and her husband Cameron Reynolds, Evan Bakker and his wife Abby and Travis Bakker. In 2000, they built a house in Dinuba, California where they began to raise their family. Juli was known for how much she loved and cared for her family. She instilled in her family to love the Lord and taught them to always love and support each other. One of the last phases of her life was becoming a Grandmother. She was the proud Omi to Raelyn Nicole Bakker, born April 24, 2020. Juli was known for how she embodied a spirit of humility and grace. Her beautiful smile was a perfect example of how she carried herself in a way that honored the Lord and loved others.
A Viewing is scheduled for December 8th from 2-4pm at Peoples Funeral Chapel in Hanford with limited attendance and an Outdoor Memorial Service will be at Grace Church of the Valley in Kingsburg on December 9th at 1pm. We ask you to join us in remembering and celebrating the life of Juli Bakker through fellowship.
