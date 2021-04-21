Judy Gross of Hanford was born in Omaha, Nebraska on September 27, 1936 and passed away with her loving family at her side on April 14, 2021.
Judy was a resident of Avenal for 54 years and moved to Hanford 16 years ago to be closer to family. Judy grew up in Barstow, California and attended Barstow High School, graduating in 1954. Judy married her high school sweetheart, George Daniel Gross, in 1954. After graduation while waiting for her husband to finish his army service she worked for Bank of America. After Dans discharge from the Army, PG&E transferred him to Avenal. Judy had a daycare in Avenal and then went to work for Dr. Thurston. After 20 years working with Dr. Thurston, she retired in 1988.
Judy loved traveling in their RV, reading, bowling, playing cards, working puzzles, and watching TV. Judy, along with her husband, was an avid traveler in their RV. They traveled much of the United States with their family and friends. Judys biggest love was being a wife, mother,
grandma, and great grandma. Judy was involved in Cub Scouts and a Brownie leader, the PTA and the Jobs Daughters.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband Dan of 55 years and her son Robert. Also preceding her in death were her parents Fred and Eleanor Cox of Barstow, CA, as well as two of her brothers: Jim Cox of Paris, CA and Bob Cox of Escondido, CA.
Judy is survived by her brothers, Jack Cox (Gay) of Apple Valley, CA, and John Cox of Mayer, AZ. Judy also has two surviving children, William Gross (Dixie) of Fort Mohave, AZ., and Joni Wheat (Brian) of Hanford, as well as four grandchildren: Michele Kramer (Brian) of Mount Vernon, WA., Danica Rhyne (Stan) of Lemoore, Staci Darcy (Ryan) of Hanford, and Kevin Wheat (Ashley) of Hanford, and nine great grandchildren.
Celebration of life services will be private. Remembrances may be sent in memory of Judith Gross to the Adventist Health Homecare Hospice Services, 440 Greenfield Ave., Ste B, Hanford, CA 93230. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
