Judith Ann (Frazier) Horn

June 15, 1940-February 14, 2020

Judith Ann (Frazier) Horn, age 79, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020. She was born June 15, 1940 to the late Cornelius Frazier Sr. and Queen Mary Frazier in Hanford. Judith attended Hanford area Schools graduating from Hanford High in 1958 where met her loving husband and soul mate Alex L Horn Jr during their freshmen year of high school.

For many years Judith worked as a dedicated and hard-working woman with a seasoned reputation in Kings County. She was the founder of Kings Partnership for Children program in the little community of Home Garden and the Lakeside School District. Judith continued building her accomplishments as she remained a vital part of the community as well as sitting on the Lakeside School Board for over 20 years. In addition, she was an avid member of the Kiwanis and member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Altar Society and many other community programs. Judy had a big heart and found great joy in helping others.

Judy was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost; She treasured her husband, children and family and embraced the time she spent with them. She especially loved her role as Grandmother and Great Grandmother and especially the bond she shared with her Grandson Brennan Horn.

