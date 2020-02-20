Judith Ann (Frazier) Horn
June 15, 1940-February 14, 2020
Judith Ann (Frazier) Horn, age 79, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020. She was born June 15, 1940 to the late Cornelius Frazier Sr. and Queen Mary Frazier in Hanford. Judith attended Hanford area Schools graduating from Hanford High in 1958 where met her loving husband and soul mate Alex L Horn Jr during their freshmen year of high school.
For many years Judith worked as a dedicated and hard-working woman with a seasoned reputation in Kings County. She was the founder of Kings Partnership for Children program in the little community of Home Garden and the Lakeside School District. Judith continued building her accomplishments as she remained a vital part of the community as well as sitting on the Lakeside School Board for over 20 years. In addition, she was an avid member of the Kiwanis and member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Altar Society and many other community programs. Judy had a big heart and found great joy in helping others.
Judy was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost; She treasured her husband, children and family and embraced the time she spent with them. She especially loved her role as Grandmother and Great Grandmother and especially the bond she shared with her Grandson Brennan Horn.
You have free articles remaining.
She was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important — the simplicity of living a life with those you love. Her proudest achievements in life was being married to her husband Alex L Horn Jr for over 61years and raising her children who supported her in all her accomplishments. Judy lived a full and accomplished life complete with fun, laughter and sorrow. Judy was an avid reader and collector of comic books and collectable toys.
Judy will be dearly missed especially by her husband Alex, her children, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Cornelius Frazier Sr. and Queen Mary Frazier and children Eric Horn and Debra Horn.
Judith is survived by her loving husband of 61 years Alex L Horn Jr; their 5 children, Mary Elizabeth Orr, (James), Alex L (Tim) Horn III, Shari Horn, Olivia Frazier, Emmett Frazier, and Tracey Johnson-Burrell; 8 Grandchildren, 10 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. Sisters Lorraine Bradley, Constance M Frazier and Mary Sue Harris. Brothers, Cornelius Frazier Jr and James Michael Frazier. Her uncle Richard Hardin and best friend and loving angel Alene Taylor. And a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends.
All who loved her will never forget her, tenacity, wit, charm, grace and undying love and caring for them.
Visitation for Judith will take place on Monday February 24, 2020 from 4-8pm with the recitation of the Rosary at 6:00pm, both will be held at the Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Chapel located at 100 Bush St, Hanford CA, 93230. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday February 25, 2020 10:00am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 10435 Hanford-Armona Road, Hanford, CA 93230. Graveside services will follow at the Hanford Cemetery located at 10500 S. 10th Ave, Hanford. A celebration of life and potluck will be held immediately following graveside services at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church banquet room.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.