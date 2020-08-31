You have permission to edit this article.
Juanita Linarez Lopez
November 14, 1974  August 23, 2020

Juanita Linarez Lopez of Lemoore passed away in Hanford at the age of 45. Juanita was born in Fresno to Rafael and Maria Elena Linarez. Juanita was a very lovable person and had a heart of gold. She never met a stranger and loved to talk with people. She enjoyed getting her nails done and playing bingo and slots. Juanita was a good mother and family was very important to her. She enjoyed traveling and being the copilot when she and her husband Frank would take long road trips.
Juanita is survived by her husband Frank Lopez, 2 children: Frankie Lopez, Jr. & Maria Lopez both of Lemoore, father: Rafael Linarez of Lemoore, 1 brother: Mike Tapia of Fresno, along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother Maria Elena Linarez and brother Rafael Linarez, Jr.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3 from 4:00 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Thursday at 6:00 P.M. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 4 at 10:00 A.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Friends who wish can make donations in Juanitas memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 340 W. Fallbrook Ave. Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.

