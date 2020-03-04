Juanita (Atkisson) Yocum
December 4, 1923 – March 1, 2020

Juanita (Atkisson) Yocum, 96, of Hanford, passed away on March 1, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm People's Funeral Chapel.

